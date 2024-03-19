Americans are drowning in medical debt. Dollar For has an innovative approach to eradicate it

More than 100 million Americans have medical debt, even though most hospitals offer charity care. Nonprofit Dollar For helps patients negotiate down their bills or apply for that charity care, which is essentially financial assistance for medical bills. But each hospital has its own form to use (often a PDF), meaning there’s no one-size-fits-all way to apply.

In 2023, Dollar For found a solution. Using data that patients shared via Dollar For’s own online intake form, the nonprofit built technology to auto-complete hospital PDF applications, creating a custom application its patient advocacy team can review and submit. This technology allowed Dollar For to increase the number of financial assistance applications 250% in one year, for a total of around 6,000 applications in 2023, with $15.8 million in savings tied to those efforts. Since its start in 2015, Dollar For has helped more than 11,117 patients in all 50 states and has eradicated a collective $40 million in medical debt.

