This innovative app from Consumer Reports makes it harder for companies to collect and sell private data

Millions of companies have access to our private data, and protecting that data isn’t always easy. To streamline the process, Consumer Reports created Permission Slip, an app that can represent consumers in their interactions with the companies that collect and sell their data. Users swipe through companies (more than 300 are listed on the app, from McDonald’s to Ticketmaster) and tap to request that the company delete their account or stop selling their information. Launched in October on IOS and Android, Permission Slip has already fielded nearly 2 million data privacy requests. Consumer Reports estimates the tool has saved consumers 4 million hours.

Consumer Reports also continued its focus on physical safety, and in 2023 it built a 1.5-mile multilane auto test loop—which includes intersections, curves, hills, merges, and off-ramps—to evaluate cars’ driver assistance technologies. Testing these systems means that cars are more likely to keep getting safer: When Consumer Reports released its 2019 ratings, it gave bonus points to cars that had automatic emergency braking. At the time, just 38% of cars had the safety feature, but for 2023 models, 88% of new cars had automatic emergency breaking systems with pedestrian detection in their standard models.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.