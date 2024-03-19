This innovative nonprofit developed a ‘PFAS Annihilator’ to destroy ‘forever chemicals’ in water

Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS), so-called “ forever chemicals ,” leech out of landfills into wastewater, contaminating our environments and posing risks to our health. According to the EPA, there are more than 120,000 U.S. locations where people may be exposed to PFAS. Though these chemicals last thousands of years and are nearly indestructible, science and tech nonprofit Battelle’s PFAS Annihilator can actually destroy them, using supercritical water oxidation.

The technology eliminates more than 99.99% of PFAS in contaminated landfill liquids, and in May 2023, was implemented in its first full-scale commercial deployment to destroy PFAS in landfill leachate at a wastewater treatment facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Battelle isn’t only cleaning up our landfills; the nonprofit is also working to clean the air via carbon removal technology. In August 2023, Battelle’s Project Cypress (an effort with Climeworks and Heirloom) was selected for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Regional Direct Air Capture Hubs program. The hub will be situated in Louisiana and has a goal to remove more than 1 million metric tons per year of CO2 from the atmosphere, store it safely underground, and create advanced manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

