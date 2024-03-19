Fast company logo
Why United Auto Workers, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, and Battelle, are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the not-for-profit sector for 2024.

The most innovative not-for-profit companies for 2024

BY Kristin Toussaint1 minute read

Every year, we see nonprofits rise to all sorts of challenges, whether serving the needs of a local community or solving broader world problems with an expansive reach. This year has been no different. Nonprofits have worked to disseminate government data, helping inform lawmakers about the issues their constituents care about the most, as with USAFacts’ innovative and in-depth America in Facts report to Congress. Nonprofits have helped to improve working conditions through collective action, as evident in the United Auto Workers’ historic strike actions that led to real labor gains for its members. Nonprofits have worked on environmental issues, cleaning up our air and water from PFAS forever chemicals; they’ve addressed the issue of charity healthcare, making it easier for patients to apply for that necessary relief; and they’ve added greenery to a city’s streets, a revitalization that has real, tangible benefits for residents’ health.

This year’s Most Innovative Companies honorees in the not-for-profit category show that nonprofits are attuned to the most pressing issues of our time, and are finding innovative ways to provide a public good. In a world that seems inundated with challenges—a million pressing issues that need attention and adept leadership—these nonprofits are taking up the charge, and providing necessary and impressive impacts for people around the world.

1. United Auto Workers

For electrifying the labor movement

2. USAFacts

For harvesting government data to inform citizens and lawmakers

3. World Mosquito Program

For preventing mosquito-transmitted diseases

4. Battelle

For putting an end to forever chemicals

5. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

For making Philadelphia greener—and more equitable

6. Consumer Reports

For giving consumers the power to protect their data

7. Dollar For

For helping to reduce medical debt among those who need it most

8. One Mind

For focusing on—and quantifying—workplace mental health

9. Green Bronx Machine

For teaching students how to grow their own food

10. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

For keeping biodiversity alive via cloning

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

