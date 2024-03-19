The most innovative not-for-profit companies for 2024

Every year, we see nonprofits rise to all sorts of challenges, whether serving the needs of a local community or solving broader world problems with an expansive reach. This year has been no different. Nonprofits have worked to disseminate government data, helping inform lawmakers about the issues their constituents care about the most, as with USAFacts’ innovative and in-depth America in Facts report to Congress. Nonprofits have helped to improve working conditions through collective action, as evident in the United Auto Workers’ historic strike actions that led to real labor gains for its members. Nonprofits have worked on environmental issues, cleaning up our air and water from PFAS forever chemicals; they’ve addressed the issue of charity healthcare, making it easier for patients to apply for that necessary relief; and they’ve added greenery to a city’s streets, a revitalization that has real, tangible benefits for residents’ health.
This year’s Most Innovative Companies honorees in the not-for-profit category show that nonprofits are attuned to the most pressing issues of our time, and are finding innovative ways to provide a public good. In a world that seems inundated with challenges—a million pressing issues that need attention and adept leadership—these nonprofits are taking up the charge, and providing necessary and impressive impacts for people around the world.
1. United Auto Workers
For electrifying the labor movement
2. USAFacts
For harvesting government data to inform citizens and lawmakers
3. World Mosquito Program
For preventing mosquito-transmitted diseases
4. Battelle
For putting an end to forever chemicals
5. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society
6. Consumer Reports
For giving consumers the power to protect their data
7. Dollar For
For helping to reduce medical debt among those who need it most
8. One Mind
9. Green Bronx Machine
For teaching students how to grow their own food
10. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance
For keeping biodiversity alive via cloning
