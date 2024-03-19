The most innovative not-for-profit companies for 2024

Every year, we see nonprofits rise to all sorts of challenges, whether serving the needs of a local community or solving broader world problems with an expansive reach. This year has been no different. Nonprofits have worked to disseminate government data, helping inform lawmakers about the issues their constituents care about the most, as with USAFacts’ innovative and in-depth America in Facts report to Congress. Nonprofits have helped to improve working conditions through collective action, as evident in the United Auto Workers’ historic strike actions that led to real labor gains for its members. Nonprofits have worked on environmental issues, cleaning up our air and water from PFAS forever chemicals; they’ve addressed the issue of charity healthcare, making it easier for patients to apply for that necessary relief; and they’ve added greenery to a city’s streets, a revitalization that has real, tangible benefits for residents’ health.