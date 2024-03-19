Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Crux is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in sustainability for 2024.

This innovative platform is changing how climate tech projects are financed in the U.S.

BY Adele Peters

Crux’s platform supports a brand-new market in the U.S.: Companies can now sell the tax credits they earn for deploying climate tech, from solar farms to carbon capture and clean hydrogen.

In the past, such credits—which are used to shrink tax bills—couldn’t help startups that hadn’t yet made a profit and were limited for others. The Inflation Reduction Act expanded these credits and made them transferable, creating a powerful market mechanism to channel private sector investments into clean technology and infrastructure. But the process is still complex.

Crux launched its marketplace in 2023 to help buyers, sellers, and intermediaries such as banks navigate each step as simply as possible. The platform now lists more than $8 billion of credits for sale, and the company has closed or is currently facilitating hundreds of millions of dollars of transactions.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adele Peters is a senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on solutions to climate change and other global challenges, interviewing leaders from Al Gore and Bill Gates to emerging climate tech entrepreneurs like Mary Yap.. She contributed to the bestselling book Worldchanging: A User's Guide for the 21st Century and a new book from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies called State of Housing Design 2023 More

Explore Topics