This innovative platform is changing how climate tech projects are financed in the U.S.

Crux’s platform supports a brand-new market in the U.S.: Companies can now sell the tax credits they earn for deploying climate tech, from solar farms to carbon capture and clean hydrogen.

In the past, such credits—which are used to shrink tax bills—couldn’t help startups that hadn’t yet made a profit and were limited for others. The Inflation Reduction Act expanded these credits and made them transferable, creating a powerful market mechanism to channel private sector investments into clean technology and infrastructure. But the process is still complex.

Crux launched its marketplace in 2023 to help buyers, sellers, and intermediaries such as banks navigate each step as simply as possible. The platform now lists more than $8 billion of credits for sale, and the company has closed or is currently facilitating hundreds of millions of dollars of transactions.

