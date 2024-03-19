This startup developed an innovative process to filter and reuse wastewater

At factories and farms, ZwitterCo’s water filtration technology makes it possible to reuse wastewater that was previously impossible to treat. Standard filters can easily get clogged by oils and other contaminants and stop working. ZwitterCo’s membranes are zwitterionic, meaning that their chemical structure repels contaminants.

The company launched in 2021 and now has more than 20 commercial projects in operation, with the capacity to treat more than 6 million gallons of wastewater each day. A green chemical factory in Texas has used the technology to filter and reuse around 10 million gallons of water in its equipment over the last year. On farms in Wisconsin, the tech helps filter water from manure, generating hundreds of thousands of gallons of clean water a day that can be used to irrigate crops. (That process also generates fertilizer.)

In 2023, the company began piloting another type of filter designed to remove salt from water. This January, ZwitterCo also launched a new innovation center where it can rapidly develop and prototype new applications for its zwitterionic technology.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.