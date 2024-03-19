Fast company logo
ZwitterCo is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in sustainability for 2024.

This startup developed an innovative process to filter and reuse wastewater

BY Adele Peters1 minute read

At factories and farms, ZwitterCo’s water filtration technology makes it possible to reuse wastewater that was previously impossible to treat. Standard filters can easily get clogged by oils and other contaminants and stop working. ZwitterCo’s membranes are zwitterionic, meaning that their chemical structure repels contaminants.

The company launched in 2021 and now has more than 20 commercial projects in operation, with the capacity to treat more than 6 million gallons of wastewater each day. A green chemical factory in Texas has used the technology to filter and reuse around 10 million gallons of water in its equipment over the last year. On farms in Wisconsin, the tech helps filter water from manure, generating hundreds of thousands of gallons of clean water a day that can be used to irrigate crops. (That process also generates fertilizer.)

In 2023, the company began piloting another type of filter designed to remove salt from water. This January, ZwitterCo also launched a new innovation center where it can rapidly develop and prototype new applications for its zwitterionic technology.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Adele Peters is a senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on solutions to climate change and other global challenges, interviewing leaders from Al Gore and Bill Gates to emerging climate tech entrepreneurs like Mary Yap.. She contributed to the bestselling book Worldchanging: A User's Guide for the 21st Century and a new book from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies called State of Housing Design 2023 More

