Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Sublime Systems is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in sustainability for 2024.

This Boston-based startup aims to make the world’s cleanest cement

BY Adele Peters

Concrete is the most widely produced material on the planet—and cement, the glue that holds it together, is one of the most polluting, responsible for 8% of global emissions. While multiple startups are working on ways to reduce those emissions, Sublime System’s tech is one of the cleanest: It eliminates emissions completely by using an electrolyzer and calcium silicate rocks instead of CO2-emitting limestone.

In 2023, Sublime’s cement was certified to meet standard building codes. It also scaled up its pilot plant and began shipping the first bags of its product to customers for infrastructure projects in the Boston area, with the first commercial pour happening earlier this year. It can produce 250 tons of cement a year now; the next facility, which it aims to open in 2026, is designed to produce tens of thousands of tons.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adele Peters is a senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on solutions to climate change and other global challenges, interviewing leaders from Al Gore and Bill Gates to emerging climate tech entrepreneurs like Mary Yap.. She contributed to the bestselling book Worldchanging: A User's Guide for the 21st Century and a new book from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies called State of Housing Design 2023 More

Explore Topics