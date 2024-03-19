How Pivot Bio is helping farmers generate more income while reducing emissions

Pivot Bio is No. 47 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Pivot Bio’s products help replace fossil-fuel-based fertilizer with microbes that deliver nitrogen from the air directly to plant roots. The microbes— genetically edited versions of organisms that naturally coexist with crops—produce nitrogen when the plants need it.

Pivot’s first product, applied directly to fields during planting, replaces up to 25% of standard nitrogen fertilizer; in 2023, the company released a coating for corn, oats, and other seeds so farmers can plant with no additional step.

“You’re planting the same seed,” says Pivot Bio CEO Chris Abbott. “It now fixes nitrogen.”