Neara is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in sustainability for 2024.

Neara is adding clean power to the grid without building new infrastructure

BY Adele Peters

Neara’s software uses AI to build 3D models of utility networks—and makes it possible to support more renewable energy on existing electric grids. Right now, because utilities haven’t built new transmission lines quickly enough, the rollout of clean energy has slowed down. But Neara can help utilities add new capacity without new infrastructure.

In 2023, the Australian startup rolled out the tool with one of the country’s largest utilities, finding that it was possible to safely double energy capacity on that existing network. Another new modeling tool can be used to help a grid quickly recover after a disaster. When flooding affected hundreds of miles of power lines in South Australia, the software helped identify places where power could be turned on as water receded. Power was restored three times faster than it otherwise would have been.

The platform can also help prevent new disasters: In California, the tool is helping one utility find problems with vegetation or equipment that might spark a wildfire.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Adele Peters is a senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on solutions to climate change and other global challenges, interviewing leaders from Al Gore and Bill Gates to emerging climate tech entrepreneurs like Mary Yap.. She contributed to the bestselling book Worldchanging: A User's Guide for the 21st Century and a new book from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies called State of Housing Design 2023

