This startup opened a massive factory to suck CO2 from the air

Tackling climate change means not just cutting emissions but also removing CO2 that’s already in the atmosphere. Last fall, Heirloom became the first company in the U.S. to begin operating a commercial “direct air capture” plant . Located in California’s Central Valley, the plant can capture 1,000 tons of CO2 from the air each year. A partner will permanently store the carbon in concrete.

The company uses a powder made from limestone and speeds up a geological process: Limestone naturally captures CO2 as it forms over millennia, and the powdered mineral can replicate that within days. Heirloom’s automated system monitors and moves the powder in trays and then heats up the material in a kiln to release the CO2 so it can be sequestered.

In 2023, the Department of Energy also chose Heirloom—along with another carbon-removal company, Climeworks—to move forward with a potential new hub in Louisiana that would be able to capture as much as 1 million tons of CO2 a year. Heirloom sells its carbon-removal service to other companies, and Microsoft has committed to buy up to 315,000 tons’ worth.

