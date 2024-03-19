Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

GHGSat is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in sustainability for 2024.

This satellite startup can measure CO2 emissions from space

BY Adele Peters

Last November, GHGSat launched the first commercial satellite designed to measure CO2 emissions in high resolution, making it possible to see exactly how much pollution is coming from a specific factory or power plant.

The company already has a fleet of satellites that measure methane leaks at oil and gas operations or landfills, helping to find even small leaks of the potent greenhouse gas so they can be quickly addressed. It tripled that capacity in 2023, taking more than 2 million measurements.

The new CO2 satellite can give companies an independent verification of their emissions and help them prioritize the issues to tackle first. Governments can also use the data to track emissions in near real time and find underreported sources. While NASA and the European Space Agency also measure CO2 from space, GHGSat is the first to be able to do it in detail.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adele Peters is a senior writer at Fast Company who focuses on solutions to climate change and other global challenges, interviewing leaders from Al Gore and Bill Gates to emerging climate tech entrepreneurs like Mary Yap.. She contributed to the bestselling book Worldchanging: A User's Guide for the 21st Century and a new book from Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies called State of Housing Design 2023 More

Explore Topics