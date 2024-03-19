This satellite startup can measure CO2 emissions from space

Last November, GHGSat launched the first commercial satellite designed to measure CO2 emissions in high resolution , making it possible to see exactly how much pollution is coming from a specific factory or power plant.

The company already has a fleet of satellites that measure methane leaks at oil and gas operations or landfills, helping to find even small leaks of the potent greenhouse gas so they can be quickly addressed. It tripled that capacity in 2023, taking more than 2 million measurements.

The new CO2 satellite can give companies an independent verification of their emissions and help them prioritize the issues to tackle first. Governments can also use the data to track emissions in near real time and find underreported sources. While NASA and the European Space Agency also measure CO2 from space, GHGSat is the first to be able to do it in detail.

