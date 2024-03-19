How Climeworks is using direct air capture to remove carbon from the atmosphere

Climeworks is No. 20 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

To truly achieve the “zero” in net zero, the world needs to do more than just cut emissions. We also need to remove carbon from the atmosphere through technologies like direct air capture (DAC).

The nascent DAC industry is growing quickly: The Inflation Reduction Act earmarked $3.5 billion to speed its development. Right now, the world’s current DAC facilities remove around 10,000 tons of CO2 a year—and about half of that is being done by Swiss DAC pioneer Climeworks. “Our approach, ‘deployment-led innovation,’ involves running DAC plants in the field for rapid, real-world learning,” says CEO Christoph Gebald.

Climeworks makes machines that pull CO2 out of the air and works with partners to store that carbon underground permanently. It operates the world’s largest DAC plants, both in Iceland: The Orca facility came online in 2021, and the newly constructed Mammoth plant is due to begin operating this year and will capture up to 36,000 tons of CO2 a year, nearly 10 times more than Orca.