Dying malls are everywhere. This Georgia town came up with an unusual way to save theirs

The gaps between the concrete columns inside the former Belk department store in Macon, Georgia, were fortuitously big. Stretching 28 feet wide, they left room for a creative, and perhaps model-setting, reuse of an empty store in a dying mall.

Before it shuttered in 2012, the store was a pillar of Macon Mall, once the largest shopping mall in the Southeast. Roughly a decade later, the empty space presented an entirely new opportunity.

“You just don’t realize how massive these department store spaces are until you’re in there with every wall stripped away,” says Alex Morrison, executive director of the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority. “We had a blank canvas that we could work from.”

[Photo: Matt Odom/Visit Macon]

A large portion of Macon Mall has been donated to the government of Macon-Bibb County in exchange for a $70 million tax write-off. A bold transformation is now underway, with the county adapting empty storefronts and an enclosed promenade into a new kind of centrally located civic center, complete with public-facing government offices and facilities, a large and air-conditioned early-voting site, and a 12,000-seat amphitheater outside.