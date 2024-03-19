This startup is using microbes to clean up ‘forever’ chemicals

Millions of Americans drink tap water contaminated with “forever” chemicals (PFAS) that don’t naturally break down. Allonnia designed a new biotech solution to clean up one of those chemicals: It uses microbes to eat a type of dioxane that has been widely used and is a likely human carcinogen.

In a pilot test in contaminated wells in California in 2023, the technology eliminated more than 99% of the contaminant. The process, which is now in use at 13 sites, is both more effective and more affordable than some other approaches, with no capital expense—doses of the company’s solution can be added directly into contaminated water through standard boreholes—and low operating costs. And unlike some alternatives, it doesn’t risk creating new environmental problems as it works.

The company is working on other biology-based platforms for tackling pollution. Last year, it also designed a new sensor that can detect PFAS in parts per trillion in real time, something that wasn’t possible in the past. Two years after launching, Allonnia has been awarded seven U.S. government contracts valued at over $4 million total. In 2023, its revenue quadrupled.

