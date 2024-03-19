How this Texas company is making chemicals without any carbon emissions

By using light instead of combustion to drive chemical reactions, Syzygy Plasmonics is taking on the use of fossil fuels in the chemical industry, which is currently responsible for about 18% of the world’s industrial CO2 emissions.

In 2023, it successfully demonstrated a reactor that can turn methane into low-carbon hydrogen, and it’s pursuing other applications, including cracking ammonia and producing methanol and other low-carbon fuels for aviation. Syzygy’s photoreactor—initially developed at Rice University in 2016—is based on the principles of plasmonics, or the ways light interacts with metal at the nanoparticle scale. Powered by electricity (ideally from renewables), its reactor operates at up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is cooler than conventional chemical reactors, and allows it to produce chemicals and make fuels and fertilizer more cheaply and with fewer emissions.

In 2023, the Houston-based company scored an undisclosed investment from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries; finished building out its Pearland, Texas, manufacturing facility, along with a test bay designed to make hydrogen using renewable electricity as the power source; and passed 1,000 hours of cumulative testing on its ammonia-splitting reactor cell, capable of producing 200 kg of hydrogen per day. When placed in a stack, these cells will power its first five-ton-per-day production units, set to be delivered in 2024.

