How this company is using graphene to build a cleaner, lighter, more powerful battery

Graphene was invented in 2004, and Lyten is now leading efforts to use it to build cleaner, lighter, and more powerful lithium-sulfur batteries.

Using a “scaffold” of 3D graphene within the electrolyte to tame the typically unruly lithium-sulfur combination, Lyten’s batteries avoid the need for nickel, manganese, cobalt, and graphite. They offer dramatic efficiency gains over their lithium-ion counterparts—not to mention environmental and ethical improvements. These will be critical for electric vehicles, drones, satellites, and other energy-intensive devices, like eVTOL aircraft.

In 2023, the San Jose company dramatically scaled up manufacturing and began commercializing its product, thanks in large part to $200 million in funding from investors like Stellantis, Honeywell, and FedEx, all of which are looking for next-gen battery technology. Lyten plans to begin shipping its batteries to customers in early 2024. The funding—along with a multi-million-dollar contract with the Pentagon and a $4 million grant from the Department of Energy—will help fund a pilot of an automated factory line housed within Lyten’s 145,000-square-foot Silicon Valley campus.

Lyten has also announced plans to build biogas-powered gigafactories in both the U.S. and Europe over the next five years. The company is now exploring additional applications for 3D graphene, such as resonant sensing, a form of electronics-free sensing that can be embedded across a vehicle’s body to passively monitor structural safety.