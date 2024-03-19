These solar and biomass mini-grids are designed for places with historically unreliable power

BY Alex Pasternack2 minute read

Husk Power Systems is No. 24 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Many power utilities in developing countries are unable to extend power lines, let alone clean energy, to rural users. In these areas, high-polluting diesel generators are often the norm—if there’s any electricity at all. Manoj Sinha, cofounder and CEO of Husk Power Systems, has been on a 15-year quest to give millions of people access to cleaner electricity and more. The company has deployed more than 200 mini-grids across India and Nigeria, powered by a combination of solar and biomass energy and batteries (with some diesel when needed). Husk’s systems have reached more than 500,000 people and 10,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), including shops, factories, and clinics, while avoiding some 25,000 tonnes of CO2 in the process. Hundreds of local employees in both countries are on hand to respond to customer complaints and outages: When the power goes out, Husk guarantees service will be restored within two hours in India and three in Nigeria. “Those are the things that really resonate with customers,” says Sinha, who grew up with intermittent power in Bihar, India. During a stint living in Manhattan a few years ago, his high-rise lost power for 36 hours. “I thought, Maybe I should do mini-grids in the building.”

Husk has also been expanding into e-commerce, with an app that offers customers a growing range of energy-efficient options for its new outlets: appliances, electronics, and manufacturing machines—with financing to boot. The bustling Amazon-like marketplace is a win-win, says Sinha, empowering communities to prosper while enabling the demand needed to keep mini-grids sustainable in the first place. “The basic handshake is electricity,” he says, “and then we layer services on top to make customers’ lives better.” To be able to manage and operate its 200 systems—and to scale up to 5,000 by 2030—Husk spent much of last year demonstrating the commercial viability of its model, especially in Nigeria, where costs and logistical barriers have proved higher than expected. In 2023, it became EBITDA positive—an industry first—and it became the first mini-grid company in Nigeria to sell carbon offsets. The multipronged approach to prosperity and profitability helped it land $100 million in financing in October. Sinha says the money—$43 million in equity funding and the rest in debt—will fuel a bold expansion in sub-Saharan Africa: In the next few years, Husk aims to install new mini-grids in some of the least electrified countries in the world, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and Madagascar.