How this Vermont utility is helping customers—and the grid—be more self-sufficient

Green Mountain Power , the electric utility serving most of Vermont, and its customers are keenly familiar with the property damage and multiday power outages that come with severe climate-driven weather: 2023 saw six major storms, three of them the worst in GMP’s history.

In 2018, the 500-person company tried a new model, in which some customers’ homes—those equipped with solar panels and batteries—could provide a kind of backup for the grid, storing and sharing energy as needed. The idea of tying together distributed energy resources, known as virtual power plants (VPPs), has since spread across the country.

In 2023, the utility pushed regulators to lift limits on state-subsidized customer enrollments for home battery programs, in which customers lease or buy a Tesla Powerwall, link it to the grid, and agree to share stored power during peak energy use times. (The program, which GMP estimated saved customers $3 million annually, had been capped at 500 customers per year; the wait-list stretched to 1,200 people by August 2023, when the cap was lifted.)

Green Mountain has also announced plans for the first all-electric, all-renewable, fully storm-resilient neighborhood in the country, providing backup without the need for fossil fuel. The plan for the South Burlington neighborhood, which broke ground in May 2023, includes a mix of 155 single family, multifamily, and permanently affordable homes, each with a battery in its basement. And its Zero Outages Initiative—set to launch this year—aims to bring the concept to the entire state by combining free and low-cost home batteries alongside mobile energy-storage units, burying and storm-hardening power lines, and building community microgrids.