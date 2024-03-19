How Fervo Energy is doubling down on geothermal

Geothermal energy—reliable, carbon-free energy pumped out of the Earth—accounts for just .4% of U.S. power. The Houston-based startup Fervo Energy wants to bump that up to around 20%, by digging even deeper.

First, it digs to about 8,000 feet below the surface. From there, it tunnels sideways about 3,000 feet horizontally to create a loop in which added water turns into steam, which spins a turbine, producing electricity. Its first power plant opened in late 2023 in the desert of northern Nevada in partnership with Google, which invested in the company as part of its quest to go totally carbon-free by the end of the decade.

Solar and wind are cheap, but they don’t provide the kind of always-on dispatchable electricity that hydropower, hydrogen, and nuclear do; even at current high prices, enhanced geothermal is still cheaper than those other sources.

Using the kind of power purchase agreements that helped kick-start renewable-energy farms—and drilling techniques from the oil and gas industry—Fervo has begun building a 400-megawatt project in Utah, which is enough to power around 300,000 homes. If it can overcome permitting concerns (it says its technology is seismologically safer than other drilling techniques) and capitalize on geothermal boosts from the Biden administration, it says it could have a gigawatt of power online or in development by the end of the decade.