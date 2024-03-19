How this Oregon startup turns iron, salt, and water into long-lasting batteries

Last June, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District turned on a pioneering kind of battery, one it hopes could help it reach its ambitious “zero by 2030” carbon targets. Like many utilities (see fellow MICs Connexus Energy and Green Mountain Power ), it is eager for ways to store clean energy so it can be dispatched when solar and wind aren’t available and because it can help make the grid more resilient.

The system came from Oregon-based ESS, a developer of iron “flow” batteries, which work by circulating liquid electrolytes. These giant tank-size batteries last hours longer than conventional lithium-ion systems, and don’t present fire risks or require the use of rare earth minerals: The main ingredients are iron, salt, and water. With additional tanks, the batteries can cheaply scale up, too, adding hours of extra capacity.

Alongside companies like Form Energy (which is also using iron) and Energy Dome (which stores carbon dioxide in a large inflatable dome), ESS is meeting a growing interest in long duration energy storage, or LDES. In 2023, the company—which listed on the New York Stock Exchange via a SPAC in 2021—signed deals for its energy storage systems in Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia, and it forged a partnership with Honeywell that included a $27.5 million investment. Critically, the agreement also means the conglomerate will become a buyer, seller, and reseller of ESS’s batteries, with an initial target of $300 million in sales.

And if all goes to plan, ESS will eventually provide 2 gigawatt-hours of storage capacity in Sacramento, enough to power about 182,000 U.S. homes and cut 284,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.