Amprius Technologies is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

The clever innovation that makes these batteries charge faster and last longer

BY Alex Pasternack1 minute read

In the increasingly crowded battery market, Amprius Technologies has distinguished itself with some of the industry’s longest-lasting and fastest-charging devices. Using a technique developed at Stanford—replacing graphite with much-thinner silicon nanowires in the anode—the Fremont, California-based company is gaining advantages that are critical for electric transportation and aviation, like charging from 0% to 80% in six minutes, or lasting long enough to power an overnight stratospheric flight.

In October 2023, it announced that solar cars powered by its batteries swept the top four places in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, the most rigorous solar car race in the world. During the competition—which requires teams to design, develop, and pilot a solar-powered vehicle along a tumultuous 3,000-kilometer transcontinental Australian route—Amprius’s cells provided at least one additional kilowatt of energy compared to competitors, an estimated 30% increase in capacity. After funding from investors like Bill Gates and an IPO in 2022, the company attracted growing numbers of customers in 2023, including Aalto, AeroVironment, and Airbus, and earned $2.8 million in revenue in the third quarter, up more than 200% from the year before. To onshore manufacturing of its two battery platforms, it also expanded its production line in Fremont, and announced a new gigafactory in Brighton, Colorado, set to open in 2024.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Alex Pasternack is a contributing editor at Fast Company who covers technology and science, and the founding editor of Vice's Motherboard. Reach him at apasternack@fastcompany.com and on Twitter at @pasternack More

