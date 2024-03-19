Why an old tugboat could be the future of decarbonized shipping

A 65-year-old tugboat may not look like the future of heavy-duty transportation, but after a retrofit of the old diesel engine, Brooklyn-based Amogy calls it proof of its vision: making ammonia—readily available, energy-dense, and carbon-free—the go-to fuel for vehicles like ships, trucks, and buses.

Building on the success of previous demonstrations, Amogy began converting the tugboat in 2023, equipping it with its chemical reactor, which uses a unique catalyst to break ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The hydrogen then flows through a fuel cell, which turns chemical energy into electricity. The nitrogen—which typically becomes a potent greenhouse gas and health concern when ammonia is burned—is safely released into the atmosphere. (Though making ammonia is typically a carbon-intensive process, Amogy anticipates the growth of “green ammonia,” produced with renewable energy.)

The tugboat is set to start sailing this summer. Its 1-megawatt ammonia-to-power system follows other retrofits, including a 300-kilowatt version Amogy successfully tested in a semitruck earlier in 2023 as well as a tractor and a drone.

With $220 million in funding from investors including Amazon and Aramco Ventures, the company announced plans in 2023 for its first factory in Houston; entered into a partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to accelerate uptake in East Asia; and signed agreements with big maritime players. That included its first preorder from a large Norwegian shipping company to supply its Powerpacks for a new vessel, as well as an agreement with ship-maker Azane that envisions an ammonia-powered fuel bunker vessel that would allow for mid-sea or port refueling. That could be another significant step on the path to decarbonizing an industry that accounts for 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions.