The humble plywood panel, just an environmentally friendly redesign

Plywood sheets cut 4 feet x 8 feet may not seem very exciting, but they are the Lego bricks hiding inside a century of construction, used for framing and roofing homes and apartments—to the detriment of our forests.

Instead of redesigning housing, Plantd has redesigned the plywood sheet, developing its own rapid-growing species of grass to replace the timber—the company claims it can grow the equivalent of 20 years’ worth of wood in a single season—and designing a lower-energy, zero-emissions manufacturing process to press these harvested strands into solid boards.

This is an industrial design achievement playing out at the scale of infrastructure. “Builders want to embrace sustainable solutions, but builders don’t want to change how they build,” explains Plantd cofounder and CEO Josh Dorfman. “So we design carbon-negative products that install exactly the same as legacy products.”

Not only does this marriage of material and production process promise to capture more carbon than it releases, but early tests demonstrate that Plantd’s grass panels may outperform their wood counterparts. After setting up its first factory line and grass fields, the company is ramping up production in 2024, with all 250,000 of its panels being presold to D.R. Horton, the most popular homebuilder in the U.S. Plantd will provide wall and roof paneling for 1,500 homes.