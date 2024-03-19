Jony Ive’s LoveFrom is proof that there’s life after Apple

At LoveFrom , Jony Ive and his team (many of whom are ex-Apple designers) are proving there is life after Cupertino. After operating in near silence for years, the design firm shared more details on many of its projects in 2023.

Four years in the making, its LoveFrom Serif typeface is an expressive reinvention of a 300-year-old standard, Baskerville, demonstrating the firm’s devotion to craftsmanship, regardless of how protracted the process. LoveFrom has used this serif to articulate projects including its book Make Something Wonderful, a collection of writings and speeches from Steve Jobs, and the blossoming coronation emblem for King Charles III.

On the industrial-design front, LoveFrom offered a peek at Ive’s first hardware work since Apple: A limited-edition makeover of one of the most celebrated turntables in history, the Sondek LP12-50. LoveFrom’s update added smoother curves, solid aluminum hardware, and a perfectly articulated floating hinge to the design classic.

