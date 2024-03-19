This innovative tool turns artists and designers into AI whisperers

AI is already driving media convergence, blurring the lines between image, animation, video, and music. Krea is a startup that’s focused on serving “a new kind of artist who understands how to use AI.”

Its product roadmap aims to commercialize the latest in AI breakthroughs, which allowed the team to be first to market, in November 2023, with realtime AI creation and editing via new Stable Diffusion models.

Instead of asking the user to type a prompt and wait, this model allows much more natural direct manipulation of AI tools. For example, moving a simple circle through the graphical user interface might move the sun in a generated image; the software can also upscale or add detail to any image with a swipe.

These demos helped Krea amass more than 400,000 signups to its waitlist. “With Figma or Canva, you had two new kinds of designers who didn’t exist before [UX designer and social media designer],” says Krea cofounder Victor Perez. “With AI, it feels like the same thing is happening, and there’s a new creative that looks more like an AI researcher than a painter.”