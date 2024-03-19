This new software uses AI to turbocharge the user feedback process

Designers and development teams spend extraordinary time and effort collecting feedback on their products to understand how best to improve them. Kraftful is an early-wave, AI-based software company built on the latest technology from OpenAI (among others) to help teams with just this task.

The web-based app and ChatGPT plug-in, launched in February 2023, collects user feedback on a company’s product, from the App Store to Twitter, and processes it into simple to read top-10 lists suggesting new product features and other improvements.

Work that used to take weeks to compile now takes minutes, and Kraftful can even turn public feedback directly into a Jira ticket, the standard order form for product development. The company estimates that it has already saved 135,000 hours for companies, having analyzed 17.5 million pieces of user feedback to date. With 25,000 people on the platform and more than 100 corporate accounts, Kratful has been used by teams at Google, Johnson & Johnson, and Ford.

