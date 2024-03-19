Why brands like Apple, Nike, and Coke are seeking out K-pop sensation NewJeans

BY Mark Wilson2 minute read

In the world of pop music, image is almost as important as sound. In K-pop, it’s intertwined. Producing a highly stylized, fashion-filled music video with choreography engineered to take off on social media is table stakes for Korean artists. New K-pop groups are art directed from the start, given distinctive brand identities that follow them through album concepts, musical compositions, fashion choices, and (naturally) fan merchandising. In 2021, Hybe, the K-pop mega company behind BTS, announced its newest label, ADOR (All Doors One Room), with a high-profile CEO: Min Hee-jin, a South Korean art director renowned for working with several of the past decade’s most popular groups. In mid-2022, she pulled the veil off her first project for ADOR, the five-member girl group NewJeans, which became the breakout K-pop group of 2023. “I started my career as a graphic designer, then I became a creative designer, and now a producer,” says Min. “This background is my weapon because I think an image can be expressed in graphics but also in sound.”

In a moment defined by AI hype and digital anxiety, NewJeans has stood out by offering fans a distinctly analog vibe and tapping ’90s nostalgia with R&B-adjacent songs and fuzzy, dreamy visuals. The group’s first album, New Jeans, surpassed 444,000 preorders before its release in July 2022. In January 2023, NewJeans dropped a two-song album, OMG, which sold more than 1 million copies in its first three weeks. Its follow-up last August, Get Up, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 list and was called one of the best albums of 2023 by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Slate. During 2023, NewJeans sold approximately 4.4 million copies of physical albums. The group’s distinctive identity has also made it a blue-chip advertising product. NewJeans’s five members—Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein—have brand ambassadorships with fashion houses like Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. But instead of having its artists simply appear in other brands’ campaigns, ADOR is also pulling partners into the NewJeans universe. In July, the group partnered with Apple to film the official music video for its single “ETA” using an iPhone 14 Pro, showcasing the camera’s image-stabilizing technology. That video, which places NewJeans’s signature bunny ears (fans are called “Bunnies”) on the Apple logo, has now been seen 57 million times on YouTube, and Apple’s behind-the-scenes ad has racked up 800,000 views. (A month later, Olivia Rodrigo followed suit with her “Get Him Back” video; it’s garnered 26 million views.) When Coca-Cola tapped NewJeans as a brand partner in April, they collaborated on the single “Zero” and a music video (18 million views) that blurs the line between ad and song. NewJeans ended the year by working with Nike on an Air Max spot that cleverly re-creates a scene from one of the group’s earlier music videos—but this time, the members are dressed head to toe in the sneaker brand.