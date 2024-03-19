Fast company logo
For its playful approach to branding, Gander is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the design category.

Meet the designers behind the internet’s most viral foods

BY Mark Wilson1 minute read

Graza is the hottest olive oil brand around, having rolled out at retailers nationwide over the course of 2023. This single-origin Spanish olive oil has amassed tens of millions in sales thanks largely to its packaging: an unfussy green squeeze bottle with dripping lettering on its label.

Everything from the brand and the packaging to the company’s website was designed by a company that’s not mentioned on the package: Gander. The Brooklyn-based creative firm embraces funky, pseudo-’70s typography and rich color palettes to mold irresistible brand identities that have captured the millennial and Gen Z zeitgeist.

Gander’s work represents a complete 180 to the “blanding” that defined the aesthetic of first-wave direct-to-consumer companies on social media. “We truly just work from our heart and gut and somehow it has created a unique style that feels more artistic,” says Gander cofounder Mike McVicar. “It’s high-quality execution paired with strategic thinking and positioning.”

Previous Gander work you may know includes the blindingly orange Banza noodles box and childhood-for-adults Magic Spoon cereal, while 2023 brought fresh identities for Yellowbird hot sauce (pegged to its debut in Taco Bell); Drumroll mini donuts, which has grown 55% with no extra marketing spend since June 2023; and Venus Williams’s plant protein brand, Happy Viking. Gander even contributed to the development of a new New York-based food retailer that carries many brands it created: Pop-Up Grocer.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

