Meet the designers behind the internet’s most viral foods

Graza is the hottest olive oil brand around, having rolled out at retailers nationwide over the course of 2023. This single-origin Spanish olive oil has amassed tens of millions in sales thanks largely to its packaging: an unfussy green squeeze bottle with dripping lettering on its label.
Everything from the brand and the packaging to the company’s website was designed by a company that’s not mentioned on the package: Gander. The Brooklyn-based creative firm embraces funky, pseudo-’70s typography and rich color palettes to mold irresistible brand identities that have captured the millennial and Gen Z zeitgeist.
Gander’s work represents a complete 180 to the “blanding” that defined the aesthetic of first-wave direct-to-consumer companies on social media. “We truly just work from our heart and gut and somehow it has created a unique style that feels more artistic,” says Gander cofounder Mike McVicar. “It’s high-quality execution paired with strategic thinking and positioning.”
Previous Gander work you may know includes the blindingly orange Banza noodles box and childhood-for-adults Magic Spoon cereal, while 2023 brought fresh identities for Yellowbird hot sauce (pegged to its debut in Taco Bell); Drumroll mini donuts, which has grown 55% with no extra marketing spend since June 2023; and Venus Williams’s plant protein brand, Happy Viking. Gander even contributed to the development of a new New York-based food retailer that carries many brands it created: Pop-Up Grocer.
