How Breville helps home cooks balance automation and autonomy in the kitchen

Breville makes some of the world’s most beloved kitchen appliances, but in 2023, the company incentivized its fans with a new promise: Breville could actually make them better cooks.

In October 2023, it relaunched its Breville+ app with step-by-step demonstrations of some of the most enticing recipes in the world. After acquiring ChefSteps in 2019—the digital spinoff of the cooking tome Modernist Cuisine—Breville turned the website into a content studio to test recipes and produce cooking videos, and opened a user-experience studio to present this information in silky smooth, step-by-step instructions.

Breville chefs test and modify licensed recipes from NYT Cooking, America’s Test Kitchen, and Serious Eats to portion perfectly for the company’s own countertop ovens and other hardware. These recipe adjustments are highly specific, including oven temperature, rack position, and such picayune details as how many cookies can fit on the tray. But to partake in Breville+, one needs to own a Breville appliance.

The result is one part cooking app, one part loyalty program. As Breville plots the future of smart appliances, it plans to connect machines even closer to these recipes for easy automation (think setting the oven mode and timer for users), all without eliminating the joy of cooking in the process.