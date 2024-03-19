Adobe only trained its AI tool, Firefly, on licensed data. Here’s why that’s good for business

Adobe is No. 33 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.
The slew of lawsuits filed in recent months by companies such as the New York Times and Getty Images against generative AI companies like Midjourney and OpenAI has exposed the precarity of tools trained on unlicensed data. But Adobe, unlike most other prominent companies building generative AI tools, avoided this original sin.
Adobe’s Firefly, a generative AI-powered image-creation tool first released this past summer, was trained exclusively on licensed imagery, including Adobe’s own stock material and images in the public domain.
“Our customer base is people who make a living doing creative work,” says Ely Greenfield, Adobe’s CTO of digital media, who helped spearhead Firefly. “It was clear from day one that our customers were going to be concerned about this—about feeling safe about where the content comes from, the provenance of it, what rights they have [to] use it—and if they’re going to use this new technology, the risks that they face.”
The choice to limit Firefly’s training data hasn’t limited the tool’s capabilities. The robust and well-reviewed product is full of features built with the professional designer in mind. A “generative match” function, for example, allows users to upload an image and have Firefly mimic its aesthetics—a potential time-saver for designers tasked with iterating on a rebrand, perhaps.
Another feature allows designers to make generated images into “vector” graphics, which can be shrunk or enlarged without distortion. The tool has also taken off with non-designers on social media, with TikTokkers using the “autofill” feature to generate complementary content outside of the original image frame. According to the company, more than 5 billion images have been created using Firefly, and 90% of users are new to Adobe.
The release of Firefly, in addition to other recent moves—like offering template-based graphic and video-design tool Adobe Express free to K-12 students and Chromebooks users with a school login—made 2023 a pivotal year for Adobe. The company exited Q4 with $15.17 billion in total digital
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.