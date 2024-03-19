Adobe only trained its AI tool, Firefly, on licensed data. Here’s why that’s good for business

Adobe is No. 33 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

The slew of lawsuits filed in recent months by companies such as the New York Times and Getty Images against generative AI companies like Midjourney and OpenAI has exposed the precarity of tools trained on unlicensed data. But Adobe, unlike most other prominent companies building generative AI tools, avoided this original sin.

Adobe’s Firefly, a generative AI-powered image-creation tool first released this past summer, was trained exclusively on licensed imagery, including Adobe’s own stock material and images in the public domain.

“Our customer base is people who make a living doing creative work,” says Ely Greenfield, Adobe’s CTO of digital media, who helped spearhead Firefly. “It was clear from day one that our customers were going to be concerned about this—about feeling safe about where the content comes from, the provenance of it, what rights they have [to] use it—and if they’re going to use this new technology, the risks that they face.”