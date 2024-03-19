This Florida neighborhood generates more power than it uses

The handful of pastel homes sitting amid undeveloped plots on the site of an old fishing village near Sarasota may look like just another Florida real estate project, but the homes starting to be occupied in Hunter’s Point signify something entirely new.

When fully complete in 2024, the 18-acre development in Cortez, Florida, which developer Pearl Homes says will include 86 homes, will ostensibly operate with its own power grid.

A combination of solar panels and home batteries as well as ultraefficient insulation will enable these three-story residences to generate more energy than they consume.

After five years of work and 18 months of testing and verification, Hunter’s Point is set to be the first LEED Zero community in the United States. Developer Marshall Gobuty promises it won’t be the last. His firm, which recently purchased another 120 acres nearby, has already begun work on multifamily iterations using the same technology.