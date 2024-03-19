Fast company logo
For setting a new bar for equitable mega-projects in the U.S., Oxford Properties is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in urban development and real estate.

Why this company is doubling down on impact real estate investing

BY Patrick Sisson1 minute read

The recent movement among real estate investors to commit to environmental, social, and governance goals, or ESG, has become more prevalent, despite some signs of backlash. Oxford Properties, a global investor and developer overseeing more than $60 billion in pension fund assets, has helped showcase what impactful ESG investing looks like.

In Philadelphia, the firm has been a key investor in a mega-project that will not only transform a former Navy base into a multiuse life sciences hub but will do so with one of the largest and most far-reaching commitments to equity in the industry.

Spearheaded with partners Mosaic and Ensemble, the Navy Yards redevelopment will invest $1 billion in programs like community job training and promises to use Navy Yards redevelopment will invest $1 billion in programs like community job training and promises to use contractors and investors from underrepresented groups. In 2023, Oxford also completed the Stack, the tallest office tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the first to meet Canada’s Zero Carbon Building standard. 

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture.

Patrick Sisson is a contributor for Fast Company and reports on Urban Development and Real Estate for the annual list of Most Innovative Companies. You can connect with Patrick on LinkedIn or Twitter/X. More

