Why this company is doubling down on impact real estate investing

The recent movement among real estate investors to commit to environmental, social, and governance goals, or ESG, has become more prevalent, despite some signs of backlash. Oxford Properties , a global investor and developer overseeing more than $60 billion in pension fund assets, has helped showcase what impactful ESG investing looks like.

In Philadelphia, the firm has been a key investor in a mega-project that will not only transform a former Navy base into a multiuse life sciences hub but will do so with one of the largest and most far-reaching commitments to equity in the industry.

Spearheaded with partners Mosaic and Ensemble, the Navy Yards redevelopment will invest $1 billion in programs like community job training and promises to use Navy Yards redevelopment will invest $1 billion in programs like community job training and promises to use contractors and investors from underrepresented groups. In 2023, Oxford also completed the Stack, the tallest office tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the first to meet Canada’s Zero Carbon Building standard.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.