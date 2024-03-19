This company has a plan for all those empty lots in your city

The crushing housing crisis could use some intervention. Enter Kindred Works , a Toronto based company that is developing church and other urban infill properties across the country, and transforming them into new rental housing, a third of which will be offered at below market rates.

By tapping into underutilized property from shrinking congregations and other urban properties, Kindred Works is providing sustainable, and much-needed, rental housing for citizens who can’t afford to live where they work —mainly in Canada’s big cities.

Founded in May 2022, Kindred Works currently oversees 27 projects, representing 3,525 units and $2.7 billion in value; 18 currently sit in some stage of development, including three with site approvals.

Kindred homes won’t just be accessible, they’re also sustainable. Plans call for all-electric buildings—appliances as well as maintenance and landscaping gear—and on-site solar and geothermal, where possible, to further reduce emissions by an estimated 40 percent compared to standard construction.