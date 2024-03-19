Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

For betting big on new sustainable building technologies, Hines is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in urban development and real estate.

This company is quietly making your city’s buildings greener

BY Patrick Sisson

When 555 Greenwich opened in 2023 in New York City’s Hudson Square, one of the most exciting parts of the 16-story office tower could be found underground.

A network of geothermal wells, which utilize the earth’s temperature to heat and cool the office building, will help the new development use 80% less energy than similar structures in Manhattan, making it one of the city’s most sustainable office buildings.

It’s just one example of a pioneering sustainability project from Houston-based developer Hines. Last year, the firm expanded its series of T3 mass timber projects, which started with a 2016 project in Minneapolis, the first new multistory wood office in the U.S. in a century.

Hines has more than 25 such projects built or in the pipeline, including T3 RiNo, planned to be one of Denver’s most sustainable buildings, and a newly announced 200,000-square-foot commercial development in Melbourne, Australia.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Patrick Sisson is a contributor for Fast Company and reports on Urban Development and Real Estate for the annual list of Most Innovative Companies. You can connect with Patrick on LinkedIn or Twitter/X. More

Explore Topics