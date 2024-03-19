This company is quietly making your city’s buildings greener

When 555 Greenwich opened in 2023 in New York City’s Hudson Square, one of the most exciting parts of the 16-story office tower could be found underground.
A network of geothermal wells, which utilize the earth’s temperature to heat and cool the office building, will help the new development use 80% less energy than similar structures in Manhattan, making it one of the city’s most sustainable office buildings.
It’s just one example of a pioneering sustainability project from Houston-based developer Hines. Last year, the firm expanded its series of T3 mass timber projects, which started with a 2016 project in Minneapolis, the first new multistory wood office in the U.S. in a century.
Hines has more than 25 such projects built or in the pipeline, including T3 RiNo, planned to be one of Denver’s most sustainable buildings, and a newly announced 200,000-square-foot commercial development in Melbourne, Australia.
