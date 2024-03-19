How Gensler devised an algorithm to help convert offices into residential spaces

Gensler is No. 6 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

In 2020, during the early days of the pandemic, architect Steven Paynter and his team at Gensler realized some of their clients might want to turn now-empty office buildings into residential spaces. Paynter knew from experience that many of these structures could be good candidates for conversion, but he also knew that determining which ones would work involved an evaluation process that was time-intensive—and expensive. He and his team came up with a shortcut: an algorithm that expedites the assessment process.

Gensler’s algorithm evaluates roughly 150 aspects of a building’s layout and design, such as core-to-window depth and the number of elevators and parking spots, from public data, broker websites, and subscription services. The tool can determine a conversion viability score in hours. Simplicity and speed are key. “There’s always that desire to tinker,” Paynter says about complicating the algorithm. “But we knew these decisions needed to be made quickly and inexpensively.”

Ripe For Conversation

What began as a study of 6 million square feet of empty office space in Calgary, Alberta, has expanded to include public- and private-sector spaces across 129 cities around the world, involving 584 different real estate developers.

In Calgary, the algorithm led to conversion approval for 13 buildings, with four more pending. Five of them are set to be finished this year. Developers, property owners, and local governments across the globe have used the tool to evaluate more than 1,200 buildings, leading to roughly 150 buildings in early stages of conversion.