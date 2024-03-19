How Gensler devised an algorithm to help convert offices into residential spaces

Gensler is No. 6 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.
In 2020, during the early days of the pandemic, architect Steven Paynter and his team at Gensler realized some of their clients might want to turn now-empty office buildings into residential spaces. Paynter knew from experience that many of these structures could be good candidates for conversion, but he also knew that determining which ones would work involved an evaluation process that was time-intensive—and expensive. He and his team came up with a shortcut: an algorithm that expedites the assessment process.
Gensler’s algorithm evaluates roughly 150 aspects of a building’s layout and design, such as core-to-window depth and the number of elevators and parking spots, from public data, broker websites, and subscription services. The tool can determine a conversion viability score in hours. Simplicity and speed are key. “There’s always that desire to tinker,” Paynter says about complicating the algorithm. “But we knew these decisions needed to be made quickly and inexpensively.”
Ripe For Conversation
In Calgary, the algorithm led to conversion approval for 13 buildings, with four more pending. Five of them are set to be finished this year. Developers, property owners, and local governments across the globe have used the tool to evaluate more than 1,200 buildings, leading to roughly 150 buildings in early stages of conversion.
“The worst office buildings make the best residential projects,” Paynter says. “Apartments are kind of like cellular rooms: bathroom, kitchen, bedrooms. Turns out ’70s offices made for cubicles are kind of cellular, too.” Paynter particularly loves the transformation of a 1960s, Brutalist Baton Rouge office into 144 units of housing, and the partially finished Pearl House, New York City’s largest office-to-residential project. Gensler has also formulated algorithms to determine the feasibility of turning offices into data centers or life science labs. As Paynter says, the goal isn’t just to bring people back to the office, it’s more about bringing people back downtown.
Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.