How one company is turning dirty cement into a sustainable material

Any attempt to cut building emissions needs to reckon with cement, a core construction material that contributes to 8% of global annual carbon emissions.

Swedish firm CemVision has devised a cement process utilizing industrial by-products from steelmaking and mining—basically recycled industrial waste—instead of virgin limestone.

This not only makes the process more circular, it also cuts down on the emissions released from the traditional process of heating limestone. It makes cement-mixing much more energy-efficient, too—it can electrify the heating production process via plasma technology or hydrogen instead of having to rely on polluting fossil fuel for industrial heat.

The startup retrofitted a pilot plant in Poland in mid-2023 and recently started production on a demo kiln with the capacity to produce 4,000 tons per year, industrializing its alternative cement process. So far, CemVision’s concrete has been cast to make charging stations, but as it scales up production, bigger projects and emissions cuts await.