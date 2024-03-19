This company is helping developers quickly cut through regulatory jargon

You might think the biggest challenge behind building new housing or commercial projects in a U.S. city would be the physical construction of a project.

In fact, real estate developers spend more time assessing land—figuring out the best use and getting permits and approvals—than actually building. Austin-based startup Cedar, which a trio of architects launched in 2022, built a new generative software tool to help solve these time-sucking steps by digitizing development codes and pulling in public and proprietary data.

Not only does Cedar’s software complete a six-month feasibility study process in 72 hours, but the algorithmic analyses can spit out new scenarios for builders, suggesting better ways to use a plot of land.

By helping builders wade through regulatory jargon and find ways to build 20% to 30% more square footage on a plot of land, it helps infill projects pencil out. In addition to helping more than 150 developers in Austin, Cedar has also completed a pilot in Iowa to bring these tools to rural communities.