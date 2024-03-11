5 free, time-saving Windows apps to make you more productive

It’s generally not hard to argue with this quote, but every now and again, you’ll come across some freebies in life that truly punch far above their weight. Such is the case with these five free Windows apps—each excellent in its own right, and with an irresistible price tag to match.

Flow Launcher

If you’ve ever used the Spotlight feature on a Mac, you’ll be right at home with Flow Launcher, a free, open-source tool for Windows machines. Fire it up by tapping a custom hotkey and you’ll be presented with a seemingly simple search bar that’s anything but.

It can be used to find and launch apps, search files, scour the web, run system commands, crunch numbers, tweak settings, and a whole lot more. There’s even an active user community that creates handy plug-ins that hook into various apps and services to extend Flow Launcher’s usefulness.