This startup is powering California’s backyard building boom

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, the small backyard homes that have exploded in popularity as housing prices have surged, are seen as a quick way to added sorely needed housing units. What if the process of building in backyards could be supersized?

California startup BuildCasa, founded in 2022, takes advantage of one of the state’s new pro-development laws, SB 9, which allows owners to split lots. BuildCasa identifies lots with enough room and owners who may not have the wherewithal to pay for construction themselves. It then partners with developers, who turn the undeveloped land into an entire home or even a duplex, which can then be sold separately from the original home.

In less than a year, BuildCasa has helped build or approve 93 new units of housing in Sacramento, and it plans to expand to San Jose, San Diego, and Riverside in 2024. The startup also has eyes on expanding and following upzoning nationwide; the firm has ID’d 22 million such lots across the country.

