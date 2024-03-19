How this company built a sustainable luxury home in 90 days flat

Building an entire single-family home in 90 days would generate gasps from most traditional homebuilders. Doing so with a factory-built system while earning passive house and LEED certifications and slashing embodied carbon—as construction startup Aro , founded in 2021, has done—represents a huge achievement.

Aro’s upscale vision for prefab features designs by Seattle-based Olson Kundig, developed with an L-shaped roof so the solar-ready homes can generate power from nearly any angle. With a solar array, the homes can become “environmentally positive” after 16 years, Aro estimates, both generating all their own power and offsetting the energy used to build them in a Sacramento factory and assemble them on site.

This sustainability comes with a high cost: The firm’s first home in Mountain View, California, sold in 2023 for $4.2 million, a lot even for that market; the second went on sale at the end of 2023. But further production should lower the price point and expand the firm’s reach.

