The most innovative urban development and real estate companies in 2024

Real estate faced a reality check in 2023, juggling financial angst and a supply-demand dilemma of too many empty offices and too few affordable homes. When building itself becomes increasingly difficult, it can sap cities of the creative destruction that keeps them vital.

That may explain why this year’s most innovative companies in urban design and real estate found ways to break through the impasse or rethink what’s possible.

Kindred Works, a Canadian adaptive reuse effort repurposing church-owned land, has nearly two dozen housing developments in the works. In California, BuildCasa helped turn backyards into homes, while Austin startup Cedar devised a tool to empower developers to untangle onerous zoning codes.

Perhaps more inspiring, visions for more sustainable cities challenged developers to do more. In Florida, a sustainable subdivision by Pearl Homes, set to generate more power than it uses, points solar panels skyward, while in Manhattan, the 555 Greenwich office building looks underground, showcasing a cutting-edge geothermal heat system. Even in a period of uncertainty, it’s still possible to break new ground.