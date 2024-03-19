Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Why Gensler, Hines, Cedar, and CemVision are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

The most innovative urban development and real estate companies in 2024

BY Patrick Sisson1 minute read

Real estate faced a reality check in 2023, juggling financial angst and a supply-demand dilemma of too many empty offices and too few affordable homes. When building itself becomes increasingly difficult, it can sap cities of the creative destruction that keeps them vital. 

That may explain why this year’s most innovative companies in urban design and real estate found ways to break through the impasse or rethink what’s possible. 

Kindred Works, a Canadian adaptive reuse effort repurposing church-owned land, has nearly two dozen housing developments in the works. In California, BuildCasa helped turn backyards into homes, while Austin startup Cedar devised a tool to empower developers to untangle onerous zoning codes. 

Perhaps more inspiring, visions for more sustainable cities challenged developers to do more. In Florida, a sustainable subdivision by Pearl Homes, set to generate more power than it uses, points solar panels skyward, while in Manhattan, the 555 Greenwich office building looks underground, showcasing a cutting-edge geothermal heat system. Even in a period of uncertainty, it’s still possible to break new ground.

Design Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Design newsletter.The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters

1. Gensler

For helping cities turn unused offices into new residences

2. Kindred Works

For turning churches into sustainable, affordable new housing

3. Bedrock

For revitalizing the urban Midwest

4. BuildCasa

For accelerating California’s backyard building boom

5. Hines

For betting big on new sustainable building technologies

6. Oxford Properties

For setting a new bar for equitable megaprojects in the U.S.

advertisement

7. Pearl Homes

For developing a neighborhood that generates more power than it uses

8. Aro Homes

For building a stylish, sustainable, prefab home in 90 days

9. Cedar

For automating the way developers source and assess urban spaces

10. CemVision

For industrializing a circular method of cement production

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Patrick Sisson is a contributor for Fast Company and reports on Urban Development and Real Estate for the annual list of Most Innovative Companies. You can connect with Patrick on LinkedIn or Twitter/X. More

Explore Topics