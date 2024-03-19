The most innovative urban development and real estate companies in 2024

Real estate faced a reality check in 2023, juggling financial angst and a supply-demand dilemma of too many empty offices and too few affordable homes. When building itself becomes increasingly difficult, it can sap cities of the creative destruction that keeps them vital.
That may explain why this year’s most innovative companies in urban design and real estate found ways to break through the impasse or rethink what’s possible.
Kindred Works, a Canadian adaptive reuse effort repurposing church-owned land, has nearly two dozen housing developments in the works. In California, BuildCasa helped turn backyards into homes, while Austin startup Cedar devised a tool to empower developers to untangle onerous zoning codes.
Perhaps more inspiring, visions for more sustainable cities challenged developers to do more. In Florida, a sustainable subdivision by Pearl Homes, set to generate more power than it uses, points solar panels skyward, while in Manhattan, the 555 Greenwich office building looks underground, showcasing a cutting-edge geothermal heat system. Even in a period of uncertainty, it’s still possible to break new ground.
1. Gensler
For helping cities turn unused offices into new residences
2. Kindred Works
For turning churches into sustainable, affordable new housing
3. Bedrock
4. BuildCasa
For accelerating California’s backyard building boom
5. Hines
For betting big on new sustainable building technologies
6. Oxford Properties
For setting a new bar for equitable megaprojects in the U.S.
7. Pearl Homes
For developing a neighborhood that generates more power than it uses
8. Aro Homes
For building a stylish, sustainable, prefab home in 90 days
9. Cedar
For automating the way developers source and assess urban spaces
10. CemVision
For industrializing a circular method of cement production
