Todd Snyder’s fresh take on American style is reinvigorating men’s fashion

American menswear brands have been in decline. Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy, and J. Press has not been growing. But in that vacuum, Todd Snyder has been building the next big label by modernizing classic American style, to make it more approachable to millennials.

In 2023, he held true to his distinctive aesthetic—a modern twist on preppy (tuxedo jackets with denim button downs; green velvet suits and sneakers)—while finding a new and broader audience through a concerted push into brick-and-mortar retail. That included opening seven stores in cities like Atlanta and Washington, D.C., with 18 more coming by the end of 2024 and an international expansion planned for 2025.

Snyder also launched made-to-measure suiting in stores, which now drives 10% to 20% of revenue in those stores. Tailors guide customers through the process of customizing suits to their preferences and physique, but with prices starting at $598, they’re a fraction of the $4,000 you would spend on a similar suit from Savile Row.

In January, Snyder was invited to show at Pitti Uomo—the most prestigious menswear fashion week—which described him as “one of the most influential U.S. designers of his generation.” In 2024, he will launch a premium label under Woolrich, called Black Label by Todd Snyder.