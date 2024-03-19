Skims already won fashion. Then it won sports, too

In four years, the Kim Kardashian-founded Skims has become a dominant player in the world of underwear, setting itself up to be the next Victoria’s Secret. Currently valued at $4 billion, the company, which is profitable, is on track to generate $750 million in sales in 2023, up from $500 million in 2022.

When Skims made its inevitable move into men’s clothes in 2023 with a line of briefs, undershirts, and hoodies, it sought out one of the world’s most prominent platforms: the NBA court. It became the official underwear brand of the NBA, WNBA, and USA basketball in a sponsorship deal that even had commissioner Adam Silver telling reporters that he wears Skims.

Skims also grew buzz by locking in brand ambassadors who were prominent athletes like Brazilian soccer player Neymar, San Francisco 49er Nick Bosa and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. Kardashian said that 25,000 orders for menswear poured in within the first 5 minutes of it going live, translating to millions of dollars in sales.

