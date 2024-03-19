How Rimowa innovated on its history to make hit suitcase after hit suitcase

Rimowa was founded in Germany 125 years ago and transformed travel by inventing the roller suitcase, first in lightweight aluminum, then in polycarbonate. This year, the Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH)-owned brand playfully riffed on its history to release clever new products that expand on the definition of 21st century luggage.

There was the redesigned pilot’s case that sold out twice, an ultra-luxurious $3,000 leather suitcase, an aluminum makeup case, and a line of nylon duffels and backpacks made from post-consumer plastic waste. It has also built a business creating specialized cases for specific sectors, including a bottle case for sommeliers, a violin case for elite musicians, and a bicycle case for BMX athletes—all of which were well-received.

It also launched Re-Crafted, a take-back program that refurbishes and resells old suitcases. These new formats brought a radically new perspective to a luggage industry that’s currently a sea of Away and Samsonite rolling suitcases (which are themselves cheap copies of Rimowa’s polycarbonate suitcase, first released in 2000).

All of this has happened under the leadership of CEO Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, who joined in 2021 and has focused on research and development. Next year, he will unveil an innovation lab at Rimowa’s factory in Cologne, Germany where it will invent new materials and luggage formats.