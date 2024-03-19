How Beyoncé turned her Renaissance tour into the world’s largest fashion runway

BY Elizabeth Segran2 minute read

After each night of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour, which was produced by the megastar’s company Parkwood Entertainment, the world flocked to Instagram to see what she wore. While musicians often collaborate with costume designers for big performances, Beyoncé rewrote the playbook, wearing more than 140 custom-made outfits from her favorite designers. These included established houses such as Pucci and Balmain, emerging designers Tongoro and Coperni, and the hottest brands of the moment, like Loewe. Her costumes, which changed almost nightly, quickly became the subject of online roundups and social media chatter. When the Renaissance film was released in December, theater audiences were impressed by the way the editing seamlessly stitched together multiple performances of each song—to better showcase all the different looks that Beyoncé and her dancers wore. There were the custom red Telfar looks that she and her daughter Blue Ivy wore while dancing to “My Power,” the court-jester-style Pucci jumpsuit with a crystal body chain and Leigh Bowery drama, and the surrealist Loewe catsuits emblazoned with hands reaching across Beyoncé’s body. Every outfit was complemented with ample bling from Tiffany, the official jeweler of the tour.

By transforming her stage into a runway, Beyoncé raised the profile of the Renaissance tour, keeping the media focused on each new leg of the six-month, 56-stop spectacle, which surpassed half a billion dollars in sales. Fashion also became a draw for the film, which took in $43 million at the global box office. According to data analytics firm Launchmetrics, the tour’s media impact value—a measurement of media placements on all channels (online, social, and print)—was $187 million. (By comparison, the data firm tallies the media impact of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at $97.5 million.) A lot of that value accrued to the fashion houses associated with the tour. The designers Beyoncé wore saw their products fly off the shelves. Retail intelligence company Edited says that Miu Miu saw the greatest uptick in sales activity, with products selling out 275% faster than in the same period last year. Mugler, Valentino, and Loewe all saw their sellout rates for products increase by at least 50%. Beyoncé’s spotlight was the equivalent to a major advertising campaign for each brand. Launchmetrics calculated that this translated into $10.5 million in media impact value for Loewe, $9.8 million to Alexander McQueen, and $6.7 million to Balmain. For Tiffany & Co., it translated to $12.1 million in value. Beyoncé donned Pucci just as the brand’s fall collection was launching, resulting in overwhelming inquiries.