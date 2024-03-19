Loewe took over the fashion world one beautifully weird design at a time

With his surrealist take on fashion, creative director J.W. Anderson has transformed Loewe from a dusty Spanish luxury house into the hottest brand of the moment.
Anderson created buzz by sending models down the runway in pumps with smashed eggs on the heels, and in sweaters that looked like a low-resolution graphic from a ’90s video game. These looks poked fun at the absurdities of our current moment—quiet luxury, the metaverse—and in the process, Loewe transcended its reputation as a fashion world rule breaker and made an impact on cultural more broadly.
All of this has translated into sales for Loewe, and for its parent company, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH). While LVMH does not break out the revenue of its individual brands, in its full-year 2023 results the company called out Loewe’s success, particularly its handbag designs. Those bags, which included the fast-selling Squeeze model and a line of pixelated bags, pushed aesthetic boundaries.
Throughout 2023, Loewe was regularly on the fashion data analytics firm Lyst’s ranking of breakout brands. Loewe felt ubiquitous, in part, thanks to celebrities choosing it for their biggest performances: Beyoncé’s most iconic outfit for her Renaissance tour was a custom Loewe jumpsuit with a hands motif (it became a popular Halloween costume) while Rihanna performed pregnant at the Super Bowl in a blood-red Loewe flight suit with a custom-made breastplate underneath.
And the brand made waves for launching an ad campaign starring 88-year-old Oscar-winning actress Maggie Smith, a radical move in an industry fixated on youth. In a fashion landscape that was largely staid and understated, Anderson’s offbeat, unconventional approach gave us something to think about.
