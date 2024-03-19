How Hill House Home turned the nap dress into a lifestyle

Hill House Home, first launched in 2016 as a bedding and linens company, created arguably the most viral garment of the pandemic: the nap dress. Combining comfort—you can literally take a nap in it—with feminine flair, it soon became a widely replicated style, copied by fast-fashion brands and Everlane alike.

This year, Hill House responded by launching a range of products based on the same aesthetic principles, reestablishing itself as a lifestyle brand that translates our current yearning for comfort into a wide array of elevated, well-designed products. It expanded its fashion line by launching shoes, outerwear, and even its first wedding dress. And it moved further into the home with a well-reviewed line of wallpaper—in classic nap dress patterns and prints. As a result, its sales have skyrocketed.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.