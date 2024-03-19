Citizens of Humanity made a million pairs of jeans from regenerative cotton. That’s just the beginning

The fashion industry uses two-thirds of the world’s cotton. But traditional cotton-growing practices involve tilling the soil, which releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Fashion brands can play a part in fighting climate change by pushing farmers to grow their cotton regeneratively, and luxury denim label Citizens of Humanity is taking the lead in creating a farm-to-garment supply chain for regenerative cotton at a scale unheard of in the fashion industry.

In 2023, Citizens of Humanity released its first batch of jeans—a million pairs—made from regeneratively grown cotton. It handpicked and worked closely with 11 American farmers, investing in their farms so they could transition to practices that pull carbon from the atmosphere and capture it underground. The brand then used the 1.8 million tons of cotton they produced to make jeans at its own factory in California.

This is a radical approach, in an industry where brands are often far removed from their raw materials, partnering instead with overseas factories who source cotton on their behalf. Next year, Citizens of Humanity will quadruple the amount of regeneratively-grown cotton it purchases.