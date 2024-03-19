How Canada Goose eliminated ‘forever’ chemicals from its outerwear

There’s a race in the fashion industry to eliminate harmful polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), aka “forever chemicals,” from outerwear. These coatings have been used for decades to make garments waterproof, but they remain in the environment for hundreds of years and are linked to many health problems, including cancer.

In 2023, Canada Goose eliminated PFAS from the majority of its outerwear line, ahead of its competitors. Canada Goose’s in-house scientists successfully eliminated PFAS from the brand’s proprietary fabric Arctic Tech, which is used in the majority of its parkas.

It replaced the chemicals with paraffin and silicone to achieve a new kind of waterproof finish. It also worked to make this material more sustainable, using recycled polyester and organic cotton. Known as Recycled Arctic Tech, this PFAS-free material can already be seen across many of its popular parka styles. By the end of 2024, all Canada Goose products made in Canada and Europe will be free of PFAS.

Eradicating PFAS is part of Canada Goose’s broader environmental goals. In 2023, it launched Generations, a program that allows customers to trade in their old parkas for store credit and buy secondhand pieces. It also started a rental program through Selfridges in the U.K, with prices from $70

for four days.