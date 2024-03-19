The most innovative companies in fashion and apparel for 2024

After the dark ages of the pandemic, fashion has come back stronger than ever, with designers creating bold, expressive clothing meant to celebrate life and spark conversations.
Nobody has had more influence on fashion than Beyoncé, who transformed her blockbuster Renaissance tour into the world’s largest runway. The superstar collaborated with her favorite designers to create more than 140 spectacular, custom-made outfits.
The outfits spanned the fashion universe. She paid homage to archival looks, like the Versace mini dress in the brand’s signature Medusa print. She embraced street style, like the matching sparkly camo outfits by Telfar she and her daughter wore as they danced together to “My Power.” And there were off-the-runway looks, like the Loewe catsuit emblazoned with hands reaching across Beyoncé’s body, from the brand’s fall/winter 2022 show. For designers, being featured on stage was like winning the jackpot: They saw their sales increase and brand recognition skyrocket.
But other designers have been keen to make their mark on today’s style. Todd Snyder has developed a modern take on American prep, remixing classic pieces like blazers and loafers in ways that are fresh and exciting for the dapper millennial man. Hill House Home, which transformed its viral nap dress—a pandemic sensation for its comfortable, yet feminine, silhouette—into a full-on lifestyle brand, creating everything from wedding dresses to wallpaper based on best-selling prints.
Larroudé, a luxury shoe startup, has created fierce, fashion-forward looks that rival incumbents like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. And Kim Kardashian-founded Skims brought a minimalist, monochrome, body-hugging aesthetic to new categories, thanks to expansion into menswear and loungewear.
Still, as climate change continues to rage on, brands have been working to mitigate fashion’s environmental footprint. Circ has developed technology to recycle the most common fabric on the market, polycotton, into new fabrics, moving the industry closer to a wide-scale garment recycling. Citizens of Humanity has invested heavily in regenerative agriculture, inspiring other brands to do the same. And Canada Goose eradicated PFAS—dangerous chemicals used in outerwear that linger in bodies and the environment—from its entire line ahead of schedule.
1. Parkwood Entertainment
For turning a blockbuster tour into the world’s largest runway
2. Loewe
For taking surrealism from the runway to the Super Bowl and beyond
3. Skims
For putting men’s underwear on center court
4. Rimowa
5. Canada Goose
For getting forever chemicals out of our outerwear
6. Larroudé
For making fashionable footwear affordable
7. Todd Snyder
8. Citizens of Humanity Group
For creating a playbook for a farm-to-garment supply chain
9. Hill House Home
For turning the nap dress into a lifestyle
10. Circ
For transforming fabric-to-fabric recycling from a dream into a reality
