The most innovative companies in fashion and apparel for 2024

After the dark ages of the pandemic, fashion has come back stronger than ever, with designers creating bold, expressive clothing meant to celebrate life and spark conversations.

Nobody has had more influence on fashion than Beyoncé, who transformed her blockbuster Renaissance tour into the world’s largest runway. The superstar collaborated with her favorite designers to create more than 140 spectacular, custom-made outfits.

The outfits spanned the fashion universe. She paid homage to archival looks, like the Versace mini dress in the brand’s signature Medusa print. She embraced street style, like the matching sparkly camo outfits by Telfar she and her daughter wore as they danced together to “My Power.” And there were off-the-runway looks, like the Loewe catsuit emblazoned with hands reaching across Beyoncé’s body, from the brand’s fall/winter 2022 show. For designers, being featured on stage was like winning the jackpot: They saw their sales increase and brand recognition skyrocket.

But other designers have been keen to make their mark on today’s style. Todd Snyder has developed a modern take on American prep, remixing classic pieces like blazers and loafers in ways that are fresh and exciting for the dapper millennial man. Hill House Home, which transformed its viral nap dress—a pandemic sensation for its comfortable, yet feminine, silhouette—into a full-on lifestyle brand, creating everything from wedding dresses to wallpaper based on best-selling prints.